‘Why should we suffer CBSE’s mistake?’: Students protest outside board office, probe into leak continues

Scores of students on Friday staged a protest outside the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) office in Delhi blaming it for the leak of Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics question papers as police made fresh arrests in Jharkhand.

The agitating students said they were “suffering because of CBSE’s mistakes” as they shouted slogans against the board.

“CBSE is at fault. They were not able to keep the paper safe. Why do we have to suffer due to this?” a student asked.

The question paper of Class 12 economics exam, held on March 26, and that of the Class 10 maths exam, conducted on March 28, were leaked on social media hours before the scheduled time.

The board has said all 1.7 million Class 10 students and 500,000 Class 12 students will have to take them again, admitting that the question papers had leaked in advance.

Board officials privy to the matter said that they had received calls and emails from students and parents, especially from across 200 CBSE schools abroad, asking them to hold the retests only in the areas where the leaks were reported.

Hundreds of students protested on Thursday as well in New Delhi against the board’s decision to hold the re-examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students nationwide and in select overseas locations.

News agency ANI reported on Friday that six students have been detained by the police in Jharkhand’s Chatra on suspicion that they were involved in leaking the question papers.

Delhi Police has said it has questioned at least 34 people, including an economics teacher at a private school in central Delhi and a private coaching centre owner.

According to ANI, the police said most of them either study or teach at coaching centres and that over a dozen mobile phones belonging to them have also been seized.

The teacher of a private coaching centre, located in Rajinder Nagar, was taken into custody on Thursday. The board has named the teacher as one of the accused in the alleged leak of Class 12 economics and Class 10 maths papers.

The issue has turned into a political slugfest between the Congress and the government as the main opposition party blamed the Centre of doing little to check malpractices in the examination system.

Union human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar said people behind the leaks will not be spared as the Congress party demanded his removal and the sacking of board’s chairperson Anita Karwal.

He refuted the charges against the board and said it has a solid system in place and conducts 24 exams annually for 1.2 crore students.

The board is likely to announce the dates for the retest on Monday.

Javadekar has assured that the board will ensure that the difficulty level for the retest of Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics paper does not change.