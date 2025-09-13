Why Sunjay Kapur's widow Priya Sachdev wanted sister-in-law out of 30,000 estate case

Priya Sachdev Kapur and her son have moved the Delhi high court in the ₹30,000 crore estate battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s assets, seeking removal of his sister Mandhira Kapur Smith’s name from the case involving Karisma Kapoor’s children. Sunjay Kapur with his sister Mandhira Kapur Smith; (left) wife Priya Sachdev Kapur.

The Delhi high court on Friday allowed an application filed by Priya Sachdev Kapur and her son. The rectification plea, moved under Sections 151 and 152 of the Code of Civil Procedure, pointed out that the September 10 order had wrongly recorded the appearance of Mandhira Kapur, Sunjay Kapur's sister, even though she was neither a party to the suit nor had she sought impleadment.

What did the plea claim?

The application stated that the error had created a misleading record and amounted to a "backdoor entry" into the case.

The suit was filed by Sunjay Kapur's children, Samaira Kapur and Master Kiaan Raj Kapur, through their mother, actor Karisma Kapoor. They are seeking partition of the ₹30,000 crore estate, rendition of accounts, and a permanent injunction against Priya Kapur and other family members.

On September 10, Justice Jyoti Singh issued summons in the matter, asked the parties to exchange pleadings within fixed timelines, and directed Priya Kapur to file a complete list of Sunjay Kapur's movable and immovable assets.

The court also ordered that the purported will of the deceased, currently in Priya Kapur's custody, be placed in a sealed cover. However, the order incorrectly mentioned appearances for Mandhira Kapur, who is not part of the memo of parties.

Granting the rectification plea, the court directed that the record be amended to reflect the correct parties to the dispute. The case will now be heard on October 9, when the court is expected to consider the plaintiffs’ application for interim relief to prevent the defendants from selling, alienating, or encumbering the estate properties.

In an interview with NDTV, Mandhira spoke about the ongoing legal battle, her strained relationship with Priya Sachdev Kapur, and her strong support for Karisma Kapoor and her children.

She stressed that she has always stood firmly with Karisma and her kids. "Priya ne mujhse duuri banayi, Lolo meri sabse achi dost hai. (Priya Sachdev isolated me, Lolo [Karisma Kapoor] is my best friend.)," she said.

Talking about her niece and nephew, Mandhira expressed pride in their upbringing. "Meri bhateeji aur bhatije, Samaira aur Kiaan, ko Karishma ne jis tarah se paala hai, us par mujhe bohot garv hai. Jab main unse baat karti hoon aur woh mujhe batate hain ki woh kya kar rahe hain aur unki zindagi kaisi hai, toh mujhe bohot garv hota hai. (I am very proud of the way Karisma has raised my niece and nephew, Samaira and Kiaan. Whenever I speak to them and they tell me about their lives and what they are doing, I feel extremely proud.)," she said.

She also reflected on her lack of connection with Priya’s son, Azarias. "Durbhagya se Azarias se mujhe duur rakha gaya. (Unfortunately, I was kept away from Azarias.)," she added.