Why talk about Vir Das and not Kangana? Congress's swipe at Narottam Mishra

As Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra has announced a ban on comedian, satirist Vir Das for his recent 'Two Indias' video, the state Congress questioned why the minister is choosing to talk about the Vir Das issue while he chose to be silent over the Kangana Ranaut issue. Kangana Ranaut and Vir Das are two celebrities in soup over their recent comments. While Kangana criticised India's freedom movement by slamming Mahatma Gandhi, Vir Das has been accused of belittling India on an international platform in his video 'I come from two Indias' where he presented two exactly opposite sides of India.

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra, who had issued an ultimatum to designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to withdraw his mangalsutra ad, has now issued a ban on Vir Das. Mishra said Vir Das will not be allowed to perform in the state. But if he apologises, then the state government will reconsider the decision. While taking a dig at Vir Das, Mishra slammed Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and said that they like 'clowns' like Vir Das as they too defame India on foreign land.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also defames India on foreign land. MP Congress chief Kamal Nath also does it," Mishra said. "I call such people 'vidushak' (jester). He (Das) would not be allowed to perform in the state. If he apologises, we are going to think over it," he said.

State Congress general secretary KK Mishra asked why the home minister was silent on Kangana Ranaut's comment. "She (Ranaut) has made an anti-national statement, but why is Mishra or the BJP government in MP not breaking the silence over it? Why is Mishra not giving a statement against traitor Ranaut?"

"Will he announce a ban on Ranaut's entry into Madhya Pradesh?" he asked.

Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Neha Bagga, however, said Ranaut was neither a member of her party nor the party had supported the actor over her statement. "But it is very unfortunate that Congress leaders like Kapil Sibal are backing Das who has sullied the country's image in the US," she said.

(With PTI inputs)