Why Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar tendered resignation before expiry of term?

Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday evening offered his resignation as Vice President citing medical reasons. File photo of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.(Sansad TV)

Dhankhar, who is also Chairman of Rajya Sabha, said he was resigning as the Vice President, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution “to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice.”

In the resignation letter, addressed to the President, he thanked President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it was his privilege and satisfaction to “witness and partake in India's remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period.” However, Dhankar didn't delve into the reason behind the sudden announcement.

“I am deeply thankful for the invaluable experiences and insights I have gained as vice president in our great democracy,” Dhankhar said in the letter.

The resignation comes on the first day of the Parliament's Monsoon session, during which Dhankhar chaired a session in Rajya Sabha.

While speaking on his resignation, Dhankhar earlier this month said he would retire at the "right time", subject to "divine interventions".

In the recent months, Dhankhar has faced health-related issues and was also admitted to AIIMS earlier this year.

Health concerns

Jagdeep Dhankar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on March 9 this year following cardiac-related ailments. He was discharged from the hospital after making satisfactory recovery.

"After receiving necessary care from the medical team at AIIMS, he made a satisfactory recovery and was discharged on March 12," AIIMS-Delhi said in a statement.

Dhankhar's abrupt resignation, two years before his tenure was to end, followed a day of surprising developments in the Rajya Sabha for the government, as an opposition-sponsored notice for a motion to remove Justice Yashwant Varma was submitted to him and he mentioned it in the House.

His resignation comes as a jolt to the ruling NDA, which had sponsored a similar notice in the Lok Sabha and taken the opposition on board.

Dhankhar is the third Vice President after V V Giri and R Venkataraman to resign during tenure, according to PTI. Giri and Venkataraman had resigned from the post of Vice President to contest the presidential election.