Wildlife in Kaziranga takes a hit, people in vicinity hang by a thread

Floods in Assam have dealt a blow to wildlife and human settlements in and around Kaziranga National Park (KNP), where at least 17 animals have died due to rain-related incidents since last week.

Over 95% area of the park is submerged though the water has started receding, say officials. Nine of the 17 animal deaths were caused by vehicle hits when they were trying to make their way out of the park, according to officials. A sambar deer and mostly hog deer are among the casualties.

“The situation is bad,” said RB Saikia, divisional forest officer, KNP. “This year too, there must have been cases of animal drowning, but it will be known once the water level comes down. Only the healthy animals survive,” said Saikia. In 2017, KNP, a World Heritage Site, saw 401 animal deaths due to floods.

There are as many as 33 new and 111 old highlands inside KNP, and the hills of Karbi Anglong on the other side of the AH1 (Asian Highway 1), the natural refuge for animals during monsoons.

“We have instituted a system where all drivers [crossing the park through AH1 will be issued a card to ensure they follow the 40kmph speed limit. Those found violating will be fined Rs 5,000,” said KNP director P Sivakumar.

People residing in the periphery of KNP are in a precarious condition. “We got relief on Monday — two kilograms of rice, 300 grams of lentils, mustard oil and salt for every member of the family,” said Sita Mandal after receiving aid at a school close to Kohora range of KNP, where a relief camp has been set up.

Describing the fury of floods, Robin Karmakar, a farmer, said, “Everything is gone. Five gahori [pigs], 16-17 hens and cots. There was little time to pick up stuff.”

The Sildubi village, where he stays, is completely submerged, with an occasional tin roof jutting out of the water.

“The flood comes every year. Only last year it was dry. But this time the water is more than that in previous years,” said Lalu Bhuyan, another farmer. “Many are falling sick. There is no drinking water,” he said. Bhuyan, Karmakar and many like them have moved to tin shanties they set up on the AH 1, which has been shut for traffic.

