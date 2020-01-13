e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / India News / ‘Will be shot like in UP’: Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh’s warning for those damaging public property

‘Will be shot like in UP’: Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh’s warning for those damaging public property

The senior leader also criticised chief minister Mamata Banerjee “for not opening fire and ordering lathicharge” on those destroying railway property and public transport during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state in December last year.

india Updated: Jan 13, 2020 09:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP’s West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh said those involved in arson and damaging public property will be shot “like the same way in Uttar Pradesh.”
BJP’s West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh said those involved in arson and damaging public property will be shot “like the same way in Uttar Pradesh.”(PTI Photo)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh has said those damaging property in the state will be shot and killed “like the same way in Uttar Pradesh”.

The senior leader also criticised chief minister Mamata Banerjee “for not opening fire and ordering lathicharge” on those destroying railway property and public transport during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state in December last year.

The Indian Railways have said they lost property worth Rs 90 crore, with Eastern Railways—mostly spread across West Bengal—alone accounting for 80% of those losses alone accounting for 80% of those losses pegged at Rs 72.19 crore during the country-wide protests in the past 10 days.

“Is it the father’s property of those who are setting public property on fire? How can they destroy government property built on taxpayers’ money!” Ghosh said during a public meeting in Nadia district, according to news agency PTI.

The BJP leader said those involved in arson and damaging public property will be shot “like the same way in Uttar Pradesh”, according to the news agency.

Ghosh also said that the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka “did the right thing by opening fire on these anti-national elements”.

“They will come here, enjoy all the facilities and destroy the country’s property. Is it their zamindari?” he asked.

Ghosh also called for identifying those “sabotaging the interests” of Hindu Bengalis as he claimed that there are two crore “Muslim infiltrators” in the country.

“One crore alone is in West Bengal and Mamata Banerjee is trying to protect them,” he alleged.

Banerjee has staunchly criticised CAA, which fast-tracks the process of granting of Indian citizenship to religious minorities from neighbouring Muslim-majority countries of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The chief minister has led protests against the amended law and while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the state’s capital over the weekend, she even attended a demonstration against CAA by the TMC’s students’ wing

She reiterated her party Trinamool Congress’ stand that the state government will not implement the new citizenship law or the proposed National Register for Citizens (NRC) in the state.

More than 20 have died in protest-related violence across the country since the legislation was passed by Parliament in December last year.

tags
top news
Sacks of sand test noose as Tihar prepares to hang December 16 convicts
Sacks of sand test noose as Tihar prepares to hang December 16 convicts
Talk to us: Chidambaram proposes Q&A to Modi over citizenship act
Talk to us: Chidambaram proposes Q&A to Modi over citizenship act
Opposition meet today to chart plan to counter government on CAA
Opposition meet today to chart plan to counter government on CAA
JNU violence: Police identify masked woman in armed group
JNU violence: Police identify masked woman in armed group
In 7-hour meet at Amit Shah’s home, BJP discusses Delhi poll candidates
In 7-hour meet at Amit Shah’s home, BJP discusses Delhi poll candidates
Haryana’s khap panchayat bans DJ after 10 pm, firing at weddings
Haryana’s khap panchayat bans DJ after 10 pm, firing at weddings
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
‘Diaper and 5-day Tests should be changed only when finished’: Sehwag
‘Diaper and 5-day Tests should be changed only when finished’: Sehwag
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news