Will BJP be part of coalition government if AIADMK+ wins Tamil Nadu polls? Edappadi K Palaniswami reveals

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday ruled out the formation of a coalition government if the alliance between his party and the Bharatiya Janata Party goes on to win the Tamil Nadu assembly polls due next year. Union home minister Amit Shah being felicitated by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in Chennai on Friday. (ANI)

Palaniswami said that Union home minister Amit Shah had never said that there would be a coalition government in Tamil Nadu consisting of AIADMK and the BJP. Notably, the alliance between the two parties was announced recently by Shah in Chennai along with senior AIADMK leaders.

"He did not say that (a coalition government). The relevant issue had been misunderstood by the media, which makes "tricks," Palaniswami alleged, and requested the media to drop its "tricks," PTI quoted Palaniswami as saying.

He said that Amit Shah, on April 11, had declared the AIADMK-BJP alliance would win the polls and a government would be formed, the Tamil Nadu leader of the opposition stressed that it did not denote a coalition government.

So, it might mean that Palaniswami ruled out the scope for sharing power with the BJP if the alliance wins the polls. It goes according to the tradition in Tamil Nadu, as both DMK and AIADMK have formed alliances with other parties throughout history, but have never shared power with any of them in the state.

Palaniswami added that Shah had also made it categorically clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lead the alliance when it comes to the national level. But on the state level, it would be led by the AIADMK leader. "You must understand, the matter is clear," he said.

BJP reacts to EK Palaniswami’s comments on Tamil Nadu alliance

BJP reacted to Eddapadi K Palaniswami's comment on the alliance, essentially downplaying the matter.

BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit chief Nainar Nagenthran said Amit Shah and Palaniswami would together decide on the matter, PTI reported.

Nagethran, who assumed office a day after the alliance was announced, underscored that the negotiation itself for firming up the alliance was held by the national leadership of the BJP.