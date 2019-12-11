Will CAB passage hurt BJP’s NE prospects?

india

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 23:39 IST

GUWAHATI: Keeping with its electoral promise, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pushed through the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill, (CAB) 2019 in Parliament.

But instead of helping the party reap benefits, passage of the legislation despite widespread protests in Assam and Tripura and sporadic opposition in other five states of the north-east might hurt the BJP in the polls, feel experts.

“Bringing in the legislation overriding mass opposition could become problematic for the BJP when Assam goes to polls in 2021 to elect a new assembly,” said senior journalist Mrinal Talukdar.

The BJP got 60 out of the 126 seats in 2016 and formed its first government in Assam with help of Asom Gana Parishad (14) and Bodo Peoples Front (12).

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the party won nine of the 14 seats in the state, increasing its tally from 2014 when it got eight. A break-up of vote share showed that the BJP was roughly 200,000 votes ahead of the Opposition.

“The spontaneous protests against CAB, something not seen since the Assam agitation, could lead to formation of a new regional political party comprising indigenous Assamese who would take the space ceded by AGP,” said Talukdar.

According to him, the new front, unofficial talks for which are underway, could corner 25-30 assembly seats in the 2021 and play the role of a kingmaker.

But the BJP is likely to keep a large chunk of votes from the roughly 500,000-strong Bengali-speaking Hindus who would benefit from the CAB, felt Talukdar.

Following its electoral victory in Assam in 2016, BJP formed governments in Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura and is part of the ruling coalition in Meghalaya and Nagaland.

Besides increase in its vote share in these states, the party’s success also had a lot to do with strategic tie-ups with regional parties like National Peoples’ Party (Meghalaya), Nationalist Democratic Peoples’ Party (Nagaland) and Indigenous Peoples’ Front of Tripura (Tripura).

When the BJP tried to pass CAB in Parliament earlier this year, most of its north-east allies were opposed to it.

This time around, they have been placated with provisions like keeping states with inner line permit (ILP)—Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh—and autonomous areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, which come under Sixth Schedule of Constitution outside the purview of CAB.

On Monday, union home minister Amit Shah announced in Lok Sabha that Manipur will also come under ILP regime—this keeping the state outside CAB ambit as well.

“There’s a feeling of northeast solidarity and people in most states are opposing CAB and supporting protests. In Manipur, despite announcement of ILP people are still uncertain and feel CAB can still be harmful,” said Pradip Phanjoubam, editor of Imphal Free Press, an English daily newspaper published from Imphal.

“BJP seems to be hopeful that these protests will subside by the time next round of elections happen in the region. There’s anger against CAB, and if elections happen now, BJP could be completely shunned,” he added.