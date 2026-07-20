Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said he would end his indefinite hunger strike on July 20 if the government accepted responsibility for recent failures in the education system or if MPs assured him that the issue would be raised in Parliament. He is on day 23 of his fast.

Sonam Wangchuk, on day 23 of his hunger strike, has laid out 3 conditions for ending his fast. (@Wangchuk66/HT file)

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In a handwritten note from Safdarjung Hospital, where he was forcefully hospitalised by the Delhi Police on July 18, Wangchuk outlined three conditions under which he would call off his fast. He also alleged being held under "illegal detention" at the hospital. Track the July 20 CJP march live here

"Dear friends & supporters, many of you have asked when will I end fast. As mentioned earlier to supporters, I will end my fast on 20th July, if..." Wangchuk wrote.

ALSO READ | CJP's ‘Sansad Chalo’: What to expect on Monday as protesters set for Parliament march, police say no permission

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{{^usCountry}} He said he would end the fast if the government took accountability for recent failures in the education system, including paper leaks, or if Members of Parliament and leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) reached Parliament and political parties assured that they would take up the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said he would end the fast if the government took accountability for recent failures in the education system, including paper leaks, or if Members of Parliament and leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) reached Parliament and political parties assured that they would take up the issue. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that if his health or other factors prevented him from continuing the fast, he would end it if MPs and leaders of different parties visited him in hospital and gave the same assurance.

The note, dated July 19, concluded, "From the illegal detention at Safdarjung Hospital, where my freedom of movement, speech and all communication are restricted."

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Protest gathers momentum ahead of 'Chalo Sansad'

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Wangchuk issued the note as thousands of supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar ahead of the CJP's planned "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke called for an overnight vigil, while Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, said her husband would end his hunger strike if political leaders assured him they would raise education accountability in Parliament.

The protesters are demanding Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over irregularities in the education system, including the recent NEET paper leak, and student suicides.

Police refuse permission for march

Delhi Police said they would not allow the proposed march to Parliament. On X, they said, "no permission has been sought or granted for any proposed march to Parliament on 20 July 2026.

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Citizens are advised not to participate in any unauthorised gathering or procession. Please respect the prohibitory orders in force and cooperate with Delhi Police in maintaining public peace, safety and security."

High court declines request to shift Wangchuk

Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi high court asked Wangchuk to cooperate with doctors at Safdarjung Hospital after authorities forcefully shifted him there on the 21st day of his fast.

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Hearing an urgent plea filed by his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, the court refused to shift Wangchuk to a private hospital. It directed authorities to submit a status report on his health within three days and scheduled the next hearing for July 24.

Doctors said Wangchuk remained weak and mildly dehydrated after days of fasting but was in stable condition.

Hospital cannot force treatment: Wife

Gitanjali Angmo on Sunday questioned the treatment being provided to Wangchuk at Safdarjung Hospital. She alleged that doctors who had been monitoring his health for weeks were denied access to him.

"They are not allowing our doctors to come here. Dr Dighe, who has been observing Sonam for the past 20 days, is standing here, but they are not allowing him to enter his room," she claimed.

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She said every patient has the right to seek a second or even a third medical opinion. “No hospital can force its report or treatment on a patient.”

Angmo also alleged that authorities used Wangchuk's health as a pretext to move him to the hospital. "If the government had really brought him here for his health, they would have acted transparently, with the family's consent and proper medical consultation. Instead, police personnel arrived without uniform and took him away forcefully," she alleged.