‘Will fight politically... peacefully,’ says Omar Abdullah as PAGD delegation visits Kargil

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 16:11 IST

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and vice president of the National Conference Omar Abdullah on Friday afternoon held closed-door meetings with the Kargil Democratic Alliance in Kargil to evolve a consensus on People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration to get back the status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir that existed before August 5, 2019.

Abdullah is leading a delegation of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) to Ladakh. The members of the delegation, which is visiting Ladakh, include NC leader Nasir Aslam Wani, PDP leaders Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura and Waheed Para, and Awami National Conference leader Muzaffar Shah.

On Friday morning, the delegation met leaders in Drass enroute Kargil and discussed with them the PAGD agenda.

Thereafter, the delegation reached Kargil where it discussed the agenda with Kargil Democratic Alliance, which revolves around restoration of Article 370 and 35-A that were revoked on August 5 last year.

Talking to scribes, Omar said that the motive was connecting with the people of Ladakh and to take them on board.

“We will fight politically, legally and most importantly peacefully. We have no intentions to vitiate peace in the region,” he responded when asked how the PAGD would approach its goal.

A delegation of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration met leaders of the Kargil Democratic Alliance in Kargil this afternoon. All of us united that the pre August 5th, 2019 position must be restored pic.twitter.com/wn60AnfzzB — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 30, 2020

Omar also said that he would like the Kargil leaders to participate in PAGD meetings.

“We were not in touch with Kargil leadership in previous rounds. How could have we invited him unless and until we talked to them? We talked to them today and we now would like to see if they send their representatives to PAGD meetings,” he responded to another query.

When asked if he will talk to the Apex Body of People’s Movement in Leh district, which has been spearheading a campaign to get sixth schedule for Ladakh UT, Abdullah said, “We can talk to anyone. We have no hesitation in talking to anyone.”

