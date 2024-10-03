Will form party, contest local polls: MLA Anvar

Independent MLA PV Anvar on Wednesday announced that he would form a new political party and contest the local elections in the state next year. Independent MLA PV Anvar. (Agency)

Anvar, who had won from Nilambur assembly constituency in Malappuram district consecutively in 2016 and 2021 elections with the backing of the CPI(M), has in recent weeks disassociated from the ruling front over allegations that the administration took no action on the complaints he submitted against ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar and P Sasi, political secretary to the chief minister.

“Only through elections can we determine what’s in the minds of the people. To contest elections, we definitely need a political party. Voters, small or big, recognise only a political party. Naturally, the movement I am leading right now will turn into a political party. So yes, I will form a party and it will have the support of lakhs of youth in the state. We will contest the local body polls across the state next year,” Anvar said at a press conference.

Anvar, a businessman-turned-politician who was earlier known to be close to the chief minister, rebelled against the CPI(M) and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan last week while alleging that the administration and the party was protecting Ajith Kumar and Sasi despite raising serious allegations against them. The MLA had alleged that Ajith Kumar was involved with gold smuggling gangs, tapped phone conversations of ministers, misappropriated wealth and carried out illegal tree felling. The legislator said P Sasi overlooked the cop’s “criminal actions” and broke the trust the CM confided in him.

On Wednesday, Anvar asked the chief minister to resign from his position alleging that he was trying to appease the RSS and right-wing Hindu forces through his comments about Malappuram district, where the Muslim community has a majority.

“It is time the CM resigns from his post. I would have done so if I were in his place. There are others in the party who are competent to be CM,” he said.

Senior CPM leader Elamaram Kareem, responding to Anvar’s declaration of forming a new party, said it would be difficult for him to sustain such a formation outside the fold of the LDF.

“It is not as easy as it sounds. Those who have left the CPI(M) in the past over ideological and political differences have gone on to form parties. Everyone knows what happened to those parties. Even those like Karunakaran and his son who left Congress and formed DIC were not successful,” he said.