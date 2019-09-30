e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Will invite Manmohan for Kartarpur event: Pak

india Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:39 IST
IMTIAZ AHMAD
IMTIAZ AHMAD
Hindustantimes
         

Islamabad

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday announced that the country has decided to extend an invitation to former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh for the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor, which is scheduled to be opened in November.

The office of the former Indian Prime Minister said it was yet to receive any invite so far. “Will decide at that point of time if invited,” a close aide of Singh said.

“Kartarpur corridor is an important project, the prime minister has a personal interest in it,” said Qureshi in a video message.

The foreign minister also invited Sikh pilgrims from India in his message, saying: “We also await the Sikh yatris [...] to come and take part in the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.”

“After consultations, Pakistan has decided to invite Manmohan Singh, who we hold in high regard, to the inauguration,” Qureshi said. “He will represent the Sikh community.”

“On behalf of the government, as the foreign minister of Pakistan, I invite him to attend the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor, “ he added, saying that a formal written invitation was on its way.

India and Pakistan are working on the Kartarpur corridor to connect the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib (India) and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur (Pakistan). Both are holy cities for the Sikhs and closely associated with the religion’s founder Guru Nanak.

A senior Congress functionary said it is unlikely that Singh will accept the invite. “As India’s Prime Minister for 10 years, Dr Manmohan Singh did not visit the neighbouring country despite repeated invitations and the fact that his birth place is in Pakistan. It is highly unlikely that he will accept the invitation now,” he said.

Pakistani project director Atif Majeed had said the visa-free border crossing from India to Kartarpur, Pakistan, would be inaugurated on Nov 9, just ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak on Nov 12. It was also announced that Pakistan has agreed to allow 5,000 Sikh pilgrims a day from India to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal through the Kartarpur corridor.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 23:39 IST

top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 22:48 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 23:24 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News