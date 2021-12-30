e-paper
India News / 'Will make train journeys more memorable': PM Modi on new Vistadome tourist coaches

‘Will make train journeys more memorable’: PM Modi on new Vistadome tourist coaches

The new Vistadome coaches are a combination of comfort and cutting-edge technology, PM Modi tweeted.

india Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 14:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The observation lounge at the end of Vistadome coach with a large window. (Photo: @PiyushGoyal)
A day after railways minister Piyush Goyal announced the completion of 180 kmph speed trial of new design Vistadome tourist coaches, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a tweet of the railway minister and said train journey will become more memorable, praising the “cutting-edge technology” of the new coaches.

 

“It is rightly said Journey is best measured in terms of memories rather than miles. Take a look at the new Vistadome coaches of Indian Railways that will give an unforgettable travel experience to passengers & will ensure that they truly have a journey to remember,” Piyush Goyal tweeted, unveiling the glimpses of the new coaches which come with roof top glasses with rotating seats, Wi-fi facilities.

Here is all you need to know about Vistadome coaches and their upgrade:

1. These are being operated on select tourist routes including the Nilgiri Mountain Railway line, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Kalka-Shimla Railway, Kangra Valley Railway, Matheran Hill Railway, between Dadar in Mumbai and Madgoan in Araku Valley as well as in the Kashmir Valley.

2. This is completely made in India. These coaches have been manufactured by Indian Railways’ Integral Coach Factory in Chennai.

3. The coaches and the seats are designed in such a manner that passengers can enjoy the outside view sitting at the comfort of these coaches.

4. As part of its upgrade, the new coaches have been built on the LHB platform, which is safer.

5. Observatory lounge with a large window at one end.

6. Mobile phone charging socket for each passengers.

7. Disabled-friendly entrance.

8. GPS-based information system, CCTV surveillance.

9. Mini pantry for the passengers.

10. Coffee maker, microwave oven, refrigerator in the service area.

