Will take a call on Rushikonda bungalows after HC judgment: Tourism minister

Andhra Pradesh tourism minister Kandula Durgesh on Tuesday said that the state government will wait for the high court’s judgment construction of palatial bungalows atop the beachfront Rushikonda hills in Visakhapatnam before taking a decision on how to utilise the complex. The palatial bungalows atop the beachfront Rushikonda hills in Visakhapatnam. (ANI)

During a debate on the controversial complex at the Andhra Pradesh legislative council, Durgesh said the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had taken permission from the Union ministry of environment and forests to construct a tourism resort by demolishing the existing Haritha Tourism Complex on the hills. However, the minister alleged that the previous government had constructed a residence-cum-camp office for then chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Andhra Pradesh high court is hearing a batch of petitions filed by local activists who questioned large scale destruction of forest cover on Rushikonda hills in violation of environment and forest laws. “The high court has appointed a committee composed of experts from the Union ministry of environment, forests and climate change, which is studying the whole issue and is yet to submit its report. After the high court judgment, the government will take a call on what to do with the palace,” Durgesh added.

The minister said the previous government had spent ₹481 crore on the construction of the complex as against the sanctioned amount of ₹409.39 crore. “Huge amounts were spent on providing luxuries in the chief minister’s residence, including ₹12 lakh for a commode,” he pointed out.

Senior YSRCP leader and Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Botsa Satyanarayana found fault with the allegations levelled by Durgesh.

“It is not the private property of Jagan Mohan Reddy, but a government construction. Even chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan and other ministers visited the palace and appreciated its construction. It is for the government to decide what to do with the Rushikonda palatial complex,” Satyanarayana said.

The YSRCP leader said if the government found any corruption in the construction of the bungalows, it could take action against the erring officials or leaders. “There is no point in throwing challenges to the previous government,” he said.