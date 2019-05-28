Will try to attend, says Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi’s invite to oath event

Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers is scheduled to be held on Thursday at 7pm.

“We will attend the programme. There are certain ceremonial programmes where attending amounts to Constitutional courtesy. But there is only one day in between. We will try to attend,” Mamata Banerjee said at the state secretariat.

The BJP and the Trinamool had an intense political campaign where the Bengal CM on one occasion said that she wanted to give PM Modi a “tight slap of democracy”. Responding to Mamata Banerjee, the PM said that “your slap will be a blessing for me”.

At one point during the Lok Sabha campaign, PM Modi said the chief minister appeared to have “crossed all limits and lost her mental balance” when she said that she did not consider Modi the Prime Minister.

“She is not ready to consider the Prime Minister of India as the PM… but she accepts the PM of Pakistan as Pak PM,” he said.

The BJP leaders were not allowed permission to land their helicopters on several occasions. BJP president Amit Shah’s rally in Kolkata was hit by violence.

The BJP’s landslide win in the parliamentary elections was also powered by its excellent showing in West Bengal. From two seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, its tally went up to 18 out of 42 in 2019 elections. In the process, the BJP also increased its vote share to 40.25 % in 2019.

First Published: May 28, 2019 19:09 IST