Will you get your driving license without test? Check here
The ministry of road transport and highways on Friday has issued a draft notification for the accreditation of driving training centres which will allow drivers to get their licenses without appearing for a test if they are from those particular centres. While the rule, which is still in draft, may seem that it intends to make getting driving licenses easier, it actually aims at producing specially trained drivers.
"Further, the Ministry has also provided that, any individual on successful completion of driver training from such centres, will be exempted from the requirement of driving test while applying for a driving licence," as per the official ministry release.
The road transport ministry is celebrating road safety month from January 18 to February 17, 2021 to spread public awareness regarding road accidents and fatalities caused due to the negligence of road safety.
The theme of the Road Safety Month this year is 'Sadak Suraksha-Jeevan Raksha'.
"The step will also help the transport industry to have specially trained drivers, which will improve their efficiency and reduce road accidents," the ministry in the release added.
Also Read | Road safety network appeals for launch of new mission
The ministry also said that the draft notification dated January 29, 2021, has been uploaded on the official website of the ministry for public consultation and will be formally issued after this stage.
The ministry aims to reduce road accidents in the country by half by the next four years. Union minister Nitin Gadkari addressing the National Road Safety Council meeting earlier this week said that reducing accidents is not a gradual process and every stakeholder should treat it as a top priority with immediate effect.
The minister suggested a three-day compulsory training of engineers of the ministry, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Public Works Department (PWD) and several other agencies associated with road construction and management.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
For flouting Covid-19 norms, organisers of Nadda’s meeting booked in Kerala
- Thrissur police commissioner Aaditya R said the case was registered against organisers and 1000 participants under the Prevention of Epidemic Diseases Act. But he said no case was registered against the BJP president.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will you get your driving license without test? Check here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha unveils welfare projects for villages caught in border row with Andhra
- Inaugurating several welfare projects worth ₹18 crore including laying the foundation stone of a ₹5 crore bridge through video-conferencing, Patnaik said Kotia gram panchayat on the Andhra-Odisha border would be developed into a model gram panchayat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court lawyer arrested for raping woman working in his office: Cops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K after 18 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Isro to launch Brazilian, Indian satellites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five bridges between India and Nepal in Pithoragarh allowed to open for traffic
- The border bridges had been closed after the Covid-19 epidemic began to check the spread of the disease.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couple suspects kin of practising 'black magic', kills their son
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agriculture minister fires ‘khoon ki kheti’ jibe at Congress in Parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 including 2 women held for extortion bid of ₹50 lakh from Kumaon jeweller
- According to the police, a phone call was made from Sitarganj jail by a caller who is serving life imprisonment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Nails on BJP’s political coffin..': RLD leader on farmers' protest
- "These are not nails being put on the roads going to Delhi, these are nails being put into the political coffin that is being made for the BJP," Jayant Chaudhury said, as quoted by news agency PTI. He also accused the government of not paying heed to their own politicians on the ground.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chakka Jam tomorrow: Timing, services to be affected | All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid rumours of KTR taking over as Telangana CM, KCR calls party meet on Sunday
- A senior leader of the TRS, on condition of anonymity, said there is every possibility that the topic of KTR replacing his father as the chief minister might come up for discussion at Sunday’s state executive committee meeting.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isro to launch Brazilian, Indian satellites in first mission of 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former bureaucrat’s book reveals behind-the-scenes of Covid-19 management
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox