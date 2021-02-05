Will you get your driving license without test? Check here

The ministry of road transport and highways on Friday has issued a draft notification for the accreditation of driving training centres which will allow drivers to get their licenses without appearing for a test if they are from those particular centres. While the rule, which is still in draft, may seem that it intends to make getting driving licenses easier, it actually aims at producing specially trained drivers.

"Further, the Ministry has also provided that, any individual on successful completion of driver training from such centres, will be exempted from the requirement of driving test while applying for a driving licence," as per the official ministry release.

The road transport ministry is celebrating road safety month from January 18 to February 17, 2021 to spread public awareness regarding road accidents and fatalities caused due to the negligence of road safety.

The theme of the Road Safety Month this year is 'Sadak Suraksha-Jeevan Raksha'.

"The step will also help the transport industry to have specially trained drivers, which will improve their efficiency and reduce road accidents," the ministry in the release added.

The ministry also said that the draft notification dated January 29, 2021, has been uploaded on the official website of the ministry for public consultation and will be formally issued after this stage.

The ministry aims to reduce road accidents in the country by half by the next four years. Union minister Nitin Gadkari addressing the National Road Safety Council meeting earlier this week said that reducing accidents is not a gradual process and every stakeholder should treat it as a top priority with immediate effect.

The minister suggested a three-day compulsory training of engineers of the ministry, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Public Works Department (PWD) and several other agencies associated with road construction and management.