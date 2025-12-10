‘Witch-hunt’, ‘Saurabh suffers from epilepsy’: 5 things Luthra brothers told Delhi court in Goa nightclub fire probe

Delhi’s Rohini Court on Wednesday refused to grant immediate interim relief to Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa's Arpora, where a tragic fire over the weekend claimed 25 lives. Delhi’s Rohini Court refused to grant immediate interim relief to Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra. (ANI and LinkedIn/saurabh-luthra | Insta/luthragaurav)

The court sought a response from the Goa government on the transit anticipatory bail filed by the Luthra brothers accused in the nightclub fire.

5 things Saurabh, Gaurabh Luthra told Delhi court

1. Medical condition of Saurabh Luthra

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Saurabh Luthra, highlighted his client’s health concerns. The lawyer informed the court that Saurabh suffers from epilepsy and hypertension, ANI news agency reported.

2. Questioning culpability

The lawyer argued that the Luthra brothers cannot be held directly responsible for the tragic incident at the nightclub in Goa. They contended that local managers of the club had already been arrested, implying that operational responsibility lay with them.

3. Allegation of a witch-hunt

Saurabh and Gaurabh Luthra, through their lawyers, claimed that the state is engaging in a targeted “witch-hunt” against them. The brothers emphasised that they do not own the club in question and acted solely as licensees.

4. Petition for anticipatory bail

The brothers have sought anticipatory bail in Delhi to avoid immediate arrest. Their petition requests the court’s protection to return to India from Thailand safely so that they can approach the courts in Goa for further relief.

5. Departure to Thailand

The Luthra brothers left for Thailand within five hours of the fire. In his plea Saurabh said, he had traveled abroad for a business meeting a day before the incident occurred, India today reported.

Luthra brothers in Thailand

Indian agencies are in touch with the Thai authorities to geo-locate Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra in Thailand's Phuket and get them deported based on an arrest warrant as soon as possible instead of going through the cumbersome extradition process, HT earlier reported, citing people familiar with the development.

Officials are positive on tracing Luthras, given the friendly relations between Indian and Thai agencies in criminal matters. Officials feel the Luthra brothers will be brought back soon, considering several fugitives have been brought from Bangkok in the past decade.