With 388 new Covid-19 positive cases, Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike

india

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 21:28 IST

Karnataka recorded its biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Tuesday with 388 new cases being reported across the state, taking the cumulative total to 3,796 positive cases. This includes 52 deaths, 2,339 active cases and 1,403 patients who have been discharged after being cured.

Of the new cases on Tuesday, all but 20 patients were people who had returned to Karnataka from Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in the country.

The maximum -150 cases - were reported from Udupi district where a large number of people, working in the hotel industry in Mumbai, have come back in the last few weeks.

Kalburgi, Yadigiri, Mandya, Hassan and Bangalore are the other districts that account for the bulk of the active cases in Karnataka.

A health department official who did not want to be identified as he is not authorised to speak to the media, claimed that the state had done relatively well compared to other major counterparts across the country. “There is no organic transmission at a large scale happening here. The spurt is primarily because of people who have returned from Maharashtra. If we were to bar everybody coming from that state alone, we would have seen hardly 20 cases today.”

The state government has made it compulsory for anybody coming from Maharashtra to undergo one week of institutional quarantine, a requirement which is not there for travellers from any other part of the country.

The record spurt in cases came on a day when Karnataka’s health and family welfare minister B Sriramulu found himself at the centre of a controversy for reportedly flouting social distancing norms at an event in Chitradurga district.

In a video, the minister was seen mobbed by hundreds of supporters and party workers, taken in a procession and garlanded while participating in a function to offer prayers to the Vedavati river in the district. Not everyone present was wearing a face mask or observing social distancing norms.

The main opposition Congress has demanded the resignation of the minister and asked the Yediyurappa government to take action against him as per the law. However, the government was yet to react to the opposition charges.