Home / India News / With 94 new Covid-19 cases, Gujarat’s tally climbs to 2,272, death toll at 95

With 94 new Covid-19 cases, Gujarat’s tally climbs to 2,272, death toll at 95

The Gujarat government has so far tested 37,059 samples for coronavirus infection, including 2,516 in the last 24 hours, according to a state official.

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 13:17 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Two men carry a gas cylinder during the nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in, Suart,  Gujarat. (ANI )
         

Gujarat reported 94 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the state tally of Covid-19 disease to 2,272 , a health department official said.

Of the new cases, the maximum patients - 61 - were from Ahmedabad , principal secretary, health, Jayanti Ravi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Surat reported 17 cases, Vadodara- eight, Aravalli-five, Botad- two and Rajkot- one, Ravi added.

Gujarat, which is the second worst-hit state in the country, breached the 2,000-mark on Tuesday.

With five more deaths from Covid-19 reported on Wednesday, the state’s death toll rose to 95.

According to Ravi, there are total 2,033 active cases. Of these, 13 patients are on ventilator support, while the condition of 2,020 is stable, the official said. One hundred and forty four patients have been discharged after being cured of the disease.

The state government has so far tested 37,059 samples, including 2,516 in the last 24 hours, she said.

The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients jumped to 1383 and fatalities to 50 in the last 24 hours, pushing India’s tally to 19,984, Union health ministry data showed on Wednesday morning.

(With inputs from PTI)

