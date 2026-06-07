With latest hike, LPG up by ₹89 in 3 months, Oppn recalls PM Modi's claims of ‘diversification’ amid West Asia war

The domestic LPG now costs ₹942 per cylinder in Delhi after the prices were hiked by ₹29 on Sunday. This is the second hike in LPG prices in three months as the war in the Middle East is taking toll on consumer goods, particularly fuel, since the conflict first began on February 28. Congress activists take out a protest rally over rising LPG and fuel prices, at Basheerbagh in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Earlier in March, the prices of cooking gas was hiked by ₹60 per cylinder in Delhi after the global energy prices were hit by the US-Iran war.

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As the cooking gas in the country gets more expensive owing to the Middle East war, the Opposition leaders have criticised the government for not being able to cushion the crisis even though the Centre that Indian households continue to pay significantly less for cooking gas than consumers in neighbouring countries and several advanced economies.

‘Incinerating the kitchens’ On the recent price hike of LPG cylinders, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the rising domestic LPG prices are “incinerating the kitchens of the common people”.

Kharge said the price has increased by ₹89 in the past four months and the common man is reeling under the burden of price rise.

Recalling the street protests by BJP during the UPA rule, he said in a post on X that the Modi government has increased domestic LPG prices by ₹530 in the last 12 years and asked, "So why aren't BJP leaders sitting on the streets with cylinders now?"

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"The rising domestic LPG prices are incinerating the kitchens of the common people. In the last four months, the Modi government has hiked the prices of domestic LPG cylinders by ₹89.

"In Parliament, Mr. Modi had made tall claims about Fuel Diversification from 41 countries due to the West Asia War. What happened to that? Why is there still a shortage of LPG in rural areas today?" he asked.