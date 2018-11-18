With Rajasthan lists out, BJP and Congress face resentment, resignations

Rebellion in the Congress over distribution of tickets for assembly elections continued in Kota, Jaipur and Ajmer, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too faced the anger of protesters after the two parties released their respective lists of candidates, giving several incumbent legislators a miss.

On Saturday evening, former minister and three-time MLA from Dudu, Congress leader Babulal Nagar resigned after the party‘s third list, released earlier in the day, too did not find a place for him.

“I am a dedicated worker of the party and have been elected MLA from Dudu thrice — 1998, 2003 and 2008. Under a conspiracy and for personal interests of some leaders, I have been neglected. I resign from all the party posts and primary membership,” Nagar wrote to All India Congress committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi.

Nagar, who was acquitted by a court in a rape case, said “if someone wants to appeal in the higher court, (then) it’s a process. There is no case against me, though.”

When asked if he will contest as an independent, Nagar said, “The decision will be taken by the people of Dudu. I will follow it.”

“A parachute candidate is given the party ticket instead of the one who has worked on ground for the people in the constituency. How will an outsider know about our problems? All of us will support Babulal Nagar if he contests as an independent candidate,” said Gopala Gujar from Dudu, one of the supporters.

For the second day, angry supporters of Pipalda constituency aspirant Bhanu Pratap Singh ransacked the Congress’s office in Kota, while in Jaipur, they burnt effigies and sat on a protest outside the party office.

The party has named former Kota MP Ram Narayan Meena as its Pipalda candidate. Protesters burnt tyres outside the party office, calling Meena a “parachute candidate”. On Friday, supporters of aspirant from Kota South, Shivkant Nandwana, had also ransacked the office.

In Jaipur, supporters of Umardaraj, an aspirant from Adarsh Nagar, burnt effigies of leaders near party office. Police later barricaded the road around noon.

Manju Sharma, denied ticket from Vidyadhar Nagar, said she was protesting as the Congress “has not followed the criteria and provided ticket to a parachute candidate”. A supporter standing by her side said: “It is unjust that the party did not nominate a leader who has worked with people for 15 years. We will support her (Manju) if she contests as an independent candidate.”

In Ajmer, members of the Sindhi community kept their business establishments closed and burnt effigies of Congress national and state presidents for “ignoring the community”. “Congress will repent its decision of not fielding a single Sindhi. It will lose both Ajmer North and South constituencies,” said Naresh Raghani, a community member.

Sympathisers say the Congress took a ‘hit wicket’ in Pushkar, Masuda and Ajmer South.

A large number of BJP workers submitted resignations in protest over party not fielding sitting MLA Sandeep Sharma from Kota South. BJP Yuva Morcha leader Vikas Sharma, along with his supporters and two former corporators, submitted their resignations to district BJP president Hemant Vijayvarigya.

BJP legislator Tarunrai Kaga, from Chohtan assembly seat in Barmer resigned from the party on Saturday. He also announced retirement from active politics. Fifteen BJP ticket aspirants and 19 Congress ticket seekers have been rebelling.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 11:27 IST