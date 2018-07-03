Withdraw minority status for Muslims, stem their population growth: Pravin Togadia

Former VHP leader Praveen Togadia on Tuesday demanded that the minority status for Muslims should be withdrawn and they be made to adhere to the two-child policy to curb their population growth.

“The status of minority (for Muslims) should be withdrawn. A two-child policy should be there to control their population,” Togadia, who recently formed a new outfit Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad said at a press conference here.

“The money collected from taxpayers should not be spent on them only, it should instead be utilised for the welfare of all poor and needy people,” he added.

The controversial leader said that his outfit will create a vote bank of 20 crore Hindus in the country to influence politics in a democratic manner.

He further said that he will focus on the Hindutva agenda and work towards ensuring quality education, employment opportunities, protection of labourers, and minimum support price for crops among others.

Togadia lashed out at the Narendra Modi government for failing to tackle vital issues like inflation, farmer suicides, unemployment and women safety.

“More than 32000 cases of rape or attempt to rape took place in the country last year which clearly presents a picture that women and girls are not secured in the country,” he said.

On the issue of farmer welfare, he demanded that the recommendations of the Swaminathan report be implemented and protection should also be given to labourers.

“Farmers are committing suicide, youth are jobless and soldiers are also facing stone-pelting and trouble at borders and this needs attention,” Togadia said .

Stressing that nothing was being done to contain inflation and fuel prices, Togadia said the ruling Vasundhara Raje government in Rajasthan will have to face negative impact of the Centre’s failures in the upcoming assembly elections.