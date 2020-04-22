e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Woman, 3 children commit ‘suicide’ due to health, financial problems in Hyderabad

Woman, 3 children commit ‘suicide’ due to health, financial problems in Hyderabad

The bodies of the woman, her two sons aged between 25 to 30 and her 20-year old daughter were found hanging in different rooms in their house in Meerpet area, police said.

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hyderabad
Image for representation purpose
Image for representation purpose(File photo)
         

Four members of a family -- a 55 -year old woman and her two sons and a daughter -- allegedly committed suicide here on Wednesday over suspected prolonged health issues and financial problems, police said.

The bodies of the woman, her two sons aged between 25 to 30 and her 20-year old daughter were found hanging in different rooms in their house in Meerpet area, they said.

Based on preliminary investigation, a senior police official told PTI that the four family members were suspected to have ended their lives due to financial and health problems and other issues. All the three siblings had health problems.

A suicide note found in the house also mentioned that they had spent a lot on treatment cost and were committing suicide due to health and financial problems and no one was responsible for their deaths, the official said.

Some neighbours after noticing a sheet of paper on the main door of the house with the words “please open the door” alerted the police, police said.

The deceased are natives of Vikarabad district, they said adding further investigation was on.

tags
top news
Make no mistake, coronavirus will be with us for a long time: WHO chief
Make no mistake, coronavirus will be with us for a long time: WHO chief
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Ordinance to protect Corona Warriors. Will it deter attackers? I HT Debates
Ordinance to protect Corona Warriors. Will it deter attackers? I HT Debates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news