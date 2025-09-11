Woman, 50, hit with pressure cooker, stabbed to death by domestic helps in Hyderabad

In a gruesome incident, a 50-year-old woman was tied up, hit with a pressure cooker and stabbed to death, allegedly by two helpers at her flat in a high-rise apartment complex in Kukatpally here. Five teams have been formed to nab the suspects, police said on Thursday. The police are analysing CCTV footage, said police.(Representational Photo/AFP)

The incident occurred between 3 pm to 4.30 pm on Wednesday. The prime suspect, Harsha (21) is from Jharkhand and was employed at the woman's residence around 11 days ago.

A police team reached the spot after getting information and found the woman lying in a pool of blood with her hands and legs tied.

The main suspect, along with another domestic help, who was employed in a neighbourhood's flat, tied up the woman and stabbed her with knives and scissors, inflicting multiple injuries, a police official said. The victim was also hit with a pressure cooker on her head, he said.

The duo then took gold ornaments weighing three to four tolas and some cash from the residence and fled.

"It appears she (the woman) was tortured by the suspects to find out where the money was kept (in the residence) and in the process she was killed," the official said based on preliminary investigation.

The victim resided at the flat with her husband, a steel businessman and their son, they said. The family hails from Kolkata and Harsha was hired through a manpower agency.

The suspects, who are known to each other, are from a village near Ranchi. A police team has already been dispatched to Jharkhand, another police official said. A hunt is on to nab the absconding accused, he said.

The police are analysing CCTV footage, CDR, he added.

The CCTV footage showed the suspects driving away on a two-wheeler belonging to the owner of the second suspect, police said.