Woman among two Maoists killed in encounter in Madhya Pradesh
- This was the fifth gun battle between the police and Maoists in Balaghat division over the past six months.
Two Maoists, carrying a cash reward of ₹10 lakh and 14 lakh on their heads, were gunned down in an exchange of fire with security forces in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district late on Friday, said a police officer.
KP Venkateshwar Rao, an additional police director-general, identified the two as Pramila, 25, and Mainu Uike, 21. “The Maoists are trying to make their base in south-western Madhya Pradesh including Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori. The Maoists of platoon 3 of Vistar Dalam were holding a meeting on Friday night when police got information regarding their presence in Lalpur village of Sal forest of Mandla."
He added the police carried out a search operation and found at least two dozen Maoists. "We warned them and asked to surrender but they started firing. The police force also retaliated and fired."
Rao said after the gun battle, a police team inspected the area on Saturday morning and found the bodies of Pramila and Uike. Police also recovered a rifle and groceries near their bodies.
This was the fifth gun battle between the police and Maoists in Balaghat division over the past six months.
Rao said the Centre has granted permission for deployment of a battalion of Central Reserve Police Force to combat Maoists in the state.
(With inputs from Monika Pandey from Jabalpur)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyderabad pharmacy student abduction and rape case was a hoax, say police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways to launch Tejas-style sleeper coaches. See photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress questions govt on J-K’s development, rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits
- Chowdhury said the government has not been able to keep the promises mentioned in the BJP’s electoral manifesto.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa govt starts giving second dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu government rolls out ₹12,110 crore crop loan waiver scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K to get status of a state at an appropriate time: Home minister Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police takes Deep Sidhu to Red Fort to recreate vandalism scene of R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha CM seeks withdrawal of NMA bylaws for Bhubaneswar shrines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blast in Boisar pharma unit near Mumbai, one injured
- Two fire engines took an hour to put out the blaze that is started after an explosion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Cricket marred by hatred': Rahul Gandhi's veiled comment on Wasim Jaffer row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCP splits in Kerala, faction led by Kappan joins UDF ahead of assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Judge's assault: SC rejects PIL, says nothing found in enquiry by Bihar Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi, others demanding repeal of farm laws know nothing, says Tomar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rapid pace of vaccination,' tweets Adar Poonawalla after visiting Pune centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra receives ₹1,511 crore in contributions
- The mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya will go on for the next two weeks and will end on February 27. The drive began on January 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox