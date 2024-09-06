 Woman, brother die by suicide over mounting debt, say Police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Woman, brother die by suicide over mounting debt, say Police

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Sep 06, 2024 08:24 AM IST

A 52-year-old woman and her 50-year-old brother died by suicide allegedly due to growing financial debt in Gundlupet town, Chamarajanagara district

A 52-year-old woman and her 50-year-old brother died by suicide allegedly due to growing financial debt in Gundlupet town, Chamarajanagara district, a police officer said on Thursday.

The siblings had allegedly taken loans from women's self-help groups and several money lenders to manage household and agricultural expenses (File photo)
The siblings had allegedly taken loans from women’s self-help groups and several money lenders to manage household and agricultural expenses (File photo)

Police inspector Parashiva murthy said: “The siblings had allegedly taken loans from women’s self-help groups and several money lenders to manage household and agricultural expenses. However, their crops failed resulting in financial losses following which they found it difficult to repay the loans while the demand for repayment increased from the lenders.”

“On Wednesday night, the siblings allegedly took poison. The woman, unable to bear pain in the stomach called for help. Though the neighbours rushed them to the hospital but they died during treatment,” he said.

He said: “The woman died on Wednesday night while her brother died on Thursday morning. Preliminary investigation suggests that the duo availed around 1 lakh loan from private money lenders and SHGs. We have registered a case of unnatural death report and launched investigation.”

