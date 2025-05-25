Woman checks in to Palghar resort with boyfriend, dies after choking on chicken; probe on

A 27-year-old woman died after allegedly choking on a piece of chicken, at a resort in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police officials said on Sunday, adding that her death is being investigated to determine the exact cause to rule out any foul play. Police have launched an investigation into the woman's alleged death by choking.(File)

The incident took place on May 23, after the woman checked into the resort with her boyfriend, PTI news agency quoted inspector Vijaya Goswami of Kelwa police station as saying.

The officer stated that while dinner the woman began to gasp for breath and collapsed. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. Her body has been sent for a post-mortem and an accidental death case has been registered while the police await the results of her autopsy.

“She appeared to have choked when a piece of chicken got lodged in her food pipe. We have registered a case of accidental death for now and are awaiting the autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death,” Goswami told PTI.

The official said an investigation is underway to rule out any negligence or other external causes.

Chennai man dies after choking on fish

In another unrelated incident, a man fishing in a lake died in April this year after a fish he caught decided to swim into his throat, choking him to death, the Times of India reported.

Manikandan, 29, decided to catch a few fish with the Keelavalam lake. As he tried to swim out, he put the fish in his mouth. Unfortunately, the fish started wriggling in his mouth and got lodged in his airway. Struggling to breathe, he rushed out of the water trying to pull the fish out.

Manikandan attempted to run to a nearby village for help but collapsed on the way. Some locals found him and tried to remove the fish from his throat but they were unable to do as its thorny back protrusions got stuck in the airway.

They rushed Manikandan to Chengalpet Government Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him "brought dead."