Gujarat woman cop suspended for dancing, recording TikTok video in police station

A young police woman from Gujarat has been suspended on Wednesday after a video showing her dancing inside a police station on a Bollywood song became viral on social media, officials said.

In the short video clip, Arpita Chaudhary, a Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) recruit, was seen dancing in front of a lock up inside Langhnaj police station in Mehsana district.

Here’s the video that has gone viral:

Lady police constable in Mahesana district of North Gujarat faces disciplinary action after her TikTok video shot in police station goes viral pic.twitter.com/7NWXpXCh8r — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) July 24, 2019

“Chaudhary has violated the rules. She was not in uniform while on duty. Secondly, she shot a video of herself inside the Langhnaj village police station. Police personnel should follow discipline, which she has not done and hence suspended,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Manjitha Vanzara told reporters.

Vanzara said Chaudhary shot the video on July 20 and circulated it on social media sites and Whatsapp.

Recruited in the LRD in 2016, Chaudhary was transferred to Mehsana in 2018, said the Deputy Superintendent.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 09:19 IST