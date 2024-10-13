Woman, daughter-in-law gang-raped in Andhra

Five unidentified men allegedly raped a 50-year-old woman and her 28-year-old daughter-in-law in the Sri Satya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh early on Saturday after attacking the husbands of the two women with machetes, police officials said, adding that searches for the suspects are on. The incident happened at Nallabommanipalli village of Chilamathur block of Hindupur assembly constituency at around 2am, where the family of four was living in a temporary dwelling near an under-construction paper mill (File photo)

The incident happened at Nallabommanipalli village of Chilamathur block of Hindupur assembly constituency at around 2am, where the family of four was living in a temporary dwelling near an under-construction paper mill.

While the father-son were working as security guards at the mill, the two women were working as construction workers, district superintendent of police V Ratna said.

At around 2am, the father spotted some men moving around on motorcycles in the area and questioned them. This resulted in an altercation. When his son reached the spot, the miscreants attacked them with a machete, the police officer said.

“Later, they forced themselves into their house and raped the two women one after the other before fleeing,” the SP said. The accused might have targeted the family after observing them for a long time, the SP said.

“We have formed four special teams to search for the accused and we are confident of nabbing them soon,” Ratna said.

The family approached the Chilamathur police station and lodged a complaint.

The women were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment, while the condition of the two men is stable as they had minor injuries.

Following the incident, chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu called up the SP and enquired about the details of the case.

State home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, women and child welfare minister Savithamma and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna also made enquiries about the incident and directed the police to speed up the investigation.