Woman diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome in Siddipet, marking Telangana's first case

A woman has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder, in Telangana's Siddipet, marking the first known case of the disease in the state, news agency PTI reported. The condition is currently prevalent in parts of Pune and the surrounding areas in Maharashtra.

According to a statement from KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad, quoted by PTI on Friday, the patient has no travel history to Pune. "A 25-year-old woman from Siddipet, Telangana, is currently admitted and is put on ventilator support treatment at KIMS Hospital after being diagnosed with GBS," the statement said.

Initially, the woman received treatment at another hospital for a week, but as her condition worsened, she was transferred to KIMS Hospital for advanced care. Due to the severity of her condition, she is now being treated entirely on ventilator support.

The district medical and health officer of Siddipet told PTI that the administration had not been informed of the case.

The GBS outbreak in Pune and its surrounding areas is believed to be linked to contaminated water sources. Campylobacter jejuni, a bacteria found in contaminated food and water, is thought to be the cause of the outbreak.

Consultant Neurologist Dr Praveen Kumar Yada told PTI, “Despite the high prevalence of this disease in Pune, Maharashtra, the patient has no history of travel to Pune, nor does anyone in her family have a history of this condition. The GBS occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own nervous system after fever or loose motions.”

According to the Maharashtra State Health Department, 130 suspected cases of GBS have been identified as of January 30, with 3 deaths reported. Of these, 73 cases have been confirmed as GBS, with 25 patients from Pune Municipal Corporation, 74 from newly added villages in the PMC area, 13 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 9 from Pune Rural, and 9 from other districts. Among the affected individuals, 20 are currently on ventilator support.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is an autoimmune disorder that typically develops a few weeks after a viral infection, leading to paralysis in all four limbs and, in some cases, affecting the neck, respiratory, and swallowing muscles. It can impact people of all ages and genders.

The symptoms of this autoimmune neuropathy usually begin as weakness in the lower limbs (in 95% of cases), though in 5% of cases, it starts in the upper limbs.

While there is no cure for Guillain-Barré Syndrome, treatments are available that can help alleviate symptoms and accelerate recovery.

Though no specific vaccine exists for GBS, certain vaccinations, such as those for the flu and Zika, can reduce the risk of infections that may trigger the disease. According to the World Health Organization, GBS is neither contagious or inherited, and the exact cause remains unknown.