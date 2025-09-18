Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
Woman hangs self at Sakhi centre in Jhalawar; family demands registration of murder case

PTI |
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 12:44 am IST

Kota , A 19-year-old married woman has hanged herself at a government-run Sakhi One-Stop Centre in Jhalawar city, where she was placed after both her husband and the man she eloped with refused to accept her, police said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, her family has refused to allow post-mortem until a case has been registered against some police officers, the Sakhi centre staff and the youth with whom she had eloped.

Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the matter and stern action will be taken based on the probe report.

According to Jhalawar Deputy Superintendent of Police Harshraj Singh, the woman, who belonged to a scheduled caste community in Bhalata area of Jhalawar district, had eloped with a youth from a nearby village a few days ago.

After her husband filed a missing complaint, the police found the couple and rescued her. However, both the husband and the youth refused to accept the woman, after which she was accommodated at the Sakhi centre in Jhalawar on Monday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the woman allegedly hanged herself using her shawl, from the ceiling fan in one of the rooms at the centre, the DSP said.

Her family members demanded that a case be registered against police officers of Bhalata station, staff of the Sakhi centre, and the youth she had eloped with. They refused to give consent for post-mortem until the demand is met.

SP Amit Kumar said the family was assured that a magisterial inquiry has been initiated in the case and strict action will be taken against those responsible on the basis of the probe and the post-mortem reports. However, they have not given consent for the autopsy and the body has been placed in a mortuary, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

