Woman held for blackmailing 62-yr-old man in Karnal over obscene video

The Karnal police arrested a 46-year-old woman for allegedly blackmailing and extorting ₹3 lakh from a 62-year-old man of Assandh town of the district over a video clip.

As per the police, the accused woman was blackmailing the man as she had allegedly captured his video with another woman, her accomplice, in a compromising position. He alleged that she was demanding ₹5 lakh and threatened to upload his video on social media. How many more people are involved in the racket is yet to be known.

The accused was identified as Jeeto of Shekhpura village of the district, who lived in a rented accommodation at Karnal’s Shiv Colony.

Karnal city police station in-charge Mohan Lal said the woman allegedly contacted the victim and called him to her place in Karnal where she introduced him to a woman and convinced them to get into a physical relationship.

However, the woman recorded their video and later started blackmailing the man. The man reached the police and filed a complaint saying that the woman was demanding ₹5 lakh from him. Following his complaint, the police formed a team and caught the woman red-handed and also recovered ₹3 lakh from her.

Lal said that the woman has been booked under Section 384 (punishment for extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He said that the police investigation was going on to arrest the other woman involved the racket.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 22:45 IST