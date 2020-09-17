e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Woman hit with iron rod, gagged using polythene bag by 2 minor sons’: Cops

‘Woman hit with iron rod, gagged using polythene bag by 2 minor sons’: Cops

The woman, said police, who stayed with her two sons in an apartment in Sundarpada area of Bhubaneswar returned home in intoxicated condition which led to a shouting match among them.

india Updated: Sep 17, 2020 15:19 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The police said the sons, who have been arrested, were reportedly being tortured by her. (HT Photo)
The police said the sons, who have been arrested, were reportedly being tortured by her. (HT Photo)
         

A 40-year-old woman in Bhubaneswar was allegedly hit with an iron rod and then suffocated to death using a polythene bag by her two minor sons late on Wednesday night. The police said the sons, who have been arrested, were reportedly being tortured by her.

The woman, said police, who stayed with her two sons in an apartment in Sundarpada area of Bhubaneswar returned home in intoxicated condition which led to a shouting match among them.

“The two sons then gagged her with a polythene and hit her with an iron rod resulting in the heavy bleeding and subsequent death of the woman. The two boys then bolted the home and fled. They were arrested on Thursday morning,” said Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police Dr Umashankar Dash.

After the murder, the boys had kept the body in the toilet and fled with their pet dog, said police. They later called the building security guard, the police added, and informed that some outsiders had barged into their flat and beaten their mother to death.

Following this, the guard along with some others went to enquire and found the flat locked from outside. The police were subsequently informed and the body of the woman was found inside the bathroom.

Police said the two boys admitted to their crime and have been arrested. They would be sent to a correctional home. Police officials said the two boys who were staying in the apartment with their mother for the last 3 months, were being physically tortured by their mother. She used to come home intoxicated and hit them, police said.

The woman’s husband works in Rourkela. The family had moved to the apartment from the Old Town area of Bhubaneswar recently.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

tags
top news
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
Brief leaders on additional points of India-China conflict: Naidu to Rajnath
Brief leaders on additional points of India-China conflict: Naidu to Rajnath
LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 4 PM
LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 4 PM
China calls US envoy’s visit to Taiwan encouraging ‘separatist forces’
China calls US envoy’s visit to Taiwan encouraging ‘separatist forces’
‘Woman hit with iron rod, gagged using polythene bag by 2 minor sons’: Cops
‘Woman hit with iron rod, gagged using polythene bag by 2 minor sons’: Cops
UP panchayat polls 2020: Why 90% candidates might get debarred
UP panchayat polls 2020: Why 90% candidates might get debarred
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In