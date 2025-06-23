Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Woman in labour carried in ‘doli’ in Maharashtra’s Shahapur due to no road access

PTI |
Jun 23, 2025 09:34 PM IST

A video of 21-year-old Sangita Ravindra Mukane being carried in a doli over a distance of more than one kilometre from her native Chafewadi village went viral.

A pregnant woman had to be carried in a makeshift palanquin, called 'doli' in local parlance, on Monday due to lack of an approach road to her hamlet in Shahapur in Maharashtra's Thane district, the issue highlighting the critical gaps in health infrastructure in rural areas barely 100 kilometres from Mumbai, the country's financial capital.

We are in 2025 but this is the condition of areas so close to big urban centres," said local activist Prakash Khodka.(Unsplash/representational)
We are in 2025 but this is the condition of areas so close to big urban centres," said local activist Prakash Khodka.(Unsplash/representational)

A video of 21-year-old Sangita Ravindra Mukane being carried in a doli over a distance of more than one kilometre from her native Chafewadi village to an ambulance parked at Gaidand Road at around 1:30pm went viral on social media.

"She had gone into labour and needed urgent medical attention. She had to be carried in a doli as there is no approach road to Chafewadi, which means ambulances have to wait at Gaidand Road. We are in 2025 but this is the condition of areas so close to big urban centres," said local activist Prakash Khodka.

"Despite repeated appeals, the Nadgaon gram panchayat, of which Chafewadi is a part, has done nothing about constructing a road. Due to the delay, she suffered a seizure before reaching the ambulance, after which she was rushed to Thane Civil Hospital, where doctors have said her condition is stable," Khodka added.

The lack of a road put her life in danger or else she could have been treated at the primary health centre here itself, he pointed out. Officials of the Nadgaon gram panchayat and the district administration could not be reached for comments.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On