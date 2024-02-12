 Woman, infant ousted from village over superstition get court’s relief | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Woman, infant ousted from village over superstition get court’s relief

Woman, infant ousted from village over superstition get court’s relief

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Feb 12, 2024 07:32 AM IST

The residents of Kuntanahalli Gollarahatti village in the Tumkur expelled a 25-year-old woman and her month-old child from the village over age-old superstitions

Bengaluru: The residents of Kuntanahalli Gollarahatti village in the Tumkur district expelled a 25-year-old woman and her month-old child from the village over age-old superstitions.

The 25-year-old woman with her month-old baby was staying in a small makeshift hut. (HT)
The 25-year-old woman with her month-old baby was staying in a small makeshift hut. (HT)

On Saturday, district judge Gitanjali directed the police to safely escort the woman and the infant back home.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

The case came to light after social workers filed a police complaint after finding Balamma living in a makeshift hutment outside the village’s limits.

Officials said, the Golla community residing in the village traditionally keeps new mothers outside the village for three months. They deem it inauspicious for the new mothers and infants to live in the village.

Three months ago, a one-month-old died after being left in a hut as an offering to a deity. Despite subsequent hospitalisation, the infant succumbed to extreme cold.

While Tumkur tehsildar and revenue department officials have made efforts to intervene, entrenched beliefs persist.

“We have conducted numerous awareness programs, yet a few illiterate individuals practice such customs under the guise of tradition,” said Shira women and children welfare officer B Rajan.

The judge issued a stern warning to the villagers, emphasising repercussions should such incidents recur.

.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India Newsalong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On