Woman, infant ousted from village over superstition get court’s relief

Bengaluru: The residents of Kuntanahalli Gollarahatti village in the Tumkur district expelled a 25-year-old woman and her month-old child from the village over age-old superstitions. The 25-year-old woman with her month-old baby was staying in a small makeshift hut. (HT)

On Saturday, district judge Gitanjali directed the police to safely escort the woman and the infant back home.

The case came to light after social workers filed a police complaint after finding Balamma living in a makeshift hutment outside the village’s limits.

Officials said, the Golla community residing in the village traditionally keeps new mothers outside the village for three months. They deem it inauspicious for the new mothers and infants to live in the village.

Three months ago, a one-month-old died after being left in a hut as an offering to a deity. Despite subsequent hospitalisation, the infant succumbed to extreme cold.

While Tumkur tehsildar and revenue department officials have made efforts to intervene, entrenched beliefs persist.

“We have conducted numerous awareness programs, yet a few illiterate individuals practice such customs under the guise of tradition,” said Shira women and children welfare officer B Rajan.

The judge issued a stern warning to the villagers, emphasising repercussions should such incidents recur.

