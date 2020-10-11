Woman injured in alleged suicide bid at Kolkata metro station

india

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 14:38 IST

A woman suffered serious injury when she jumped in front of a train in an alleged suicide id at Belgachhia metro station around noon on Sunday, metro officials said.

She got caught between the platform and the train and it took a long time to rescue her.

The incident happened at 11.36 am and metro services were disrupted till 12.20 pm. The train was headed for Noapara.

The woman suffered severe injury on her left arm. She was taken to R G Kar hospital.

Metro officials said the woman is in her mid-twenties. She bought an e-pass to enter the platform.

This was the first suicide attempt in a Kolkata metro station since services resumed on September 14. The services were stopped on March 23 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.