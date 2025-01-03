Woman kills husband for trying to sexually assault their daughter

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her 50-year-old husband by smashing his head with a stone, cutting his body in parts and then disposing them in a nearby agricultural field in Belagavi, police said on Thursday, adding that the incident took place after the victim had allegedly tried to sexually assault their 18-year-old daughter. The accused said that she and her daughter were fed up with her husband’s mental torture and physical assault. (File photo)

Belagavi superintendent of police (SP) Bhimashankar Guled said that the incident took place in a village in Belagavi on Wednesday night when the accused, who was heavily intoxicated, was asleep.

He said: “On Thursday morning, some villagers had found unidentified body parts in the agricultural field. They immediately informed the police and upon investigation we found that the body parts belonged to a man from the same village. We then began questioning his wife and then she confessed to the crime.

He further said that during the interrogation, the accused stated that she and her daughter were fed up with her husband’s mental torture and physical assault, which led her to take this extreme step. The couple had got married when the woman was 12-year-old.

In her confession, the SP quoted the accused as saying, “I killed him as he tried to rape our daughter when I refused to sleep with him in the night.” She also described the torment she and her daughter had endured from her husband’s constant harassment for money to buy alcohol.

“My husband was a drunkard who often used to harass me for money and when I would tell him that I did not have any money he would force me to sleep with other men for money and give it to him ,” she said.

“I cut his body into two pieces so that I could shift it easily, put it in two plastic drums, took it to the nearby agricultural field by rolling it alone in the midnight, and dumped it,” she said, adding that she then washed and dumped the drums in a nearby open well. She also tied a bloodstained bedsheet and mattress with a rope and threw them into the same well.

“I switched off his phone, washed the blood-marked stone that I used to kill him, and kept it inside a shed. I burnt the clothes I wore and put the ashes in the roadside public garage bin,” she added.

“The work that the woman made to dispose of the dead body was really horrible and unbelievable,” Guled told reporters, commending the Chikkodi police for cracking the case in a short period.

He further said that the accused was charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS), including Section 101 (murder) and Section 238 (disappearing evidence).