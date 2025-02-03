Woman raped in empty train at Bandra railway station: Mumbai Police

A porter has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in an empty coach of a long-distance train at the Bandra Terminus of Maharashtra's Mumbai, police said on Sunday, adding that the incident took place on Saturday, February 1, night. Commuters walk after disembarking from suburban trains as others wait to board at a railway station in Mumbai(REUTERS/Representative)

The "middle-aged" woman and her son reached the Bandra Terminus on Saturday night by an outstation train, news agency PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

According to the police, after getting off the outstation train, the woman entered another train which had pulled into the other side of the platform.

The other train had no passengers at the time except a porter, the Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

The porter present on the second train allegedly raped the woman and then fled, the official said, citing an FIR in the matter.

The woman subsequently approached the Bandra GRP station and filed a complaint, the official said.

The railway police scanned footage from several surveillance cameras to trace the porter and later arrested him, the official said, adding that police are trying to ascertain why the woman entered the other train after alighting at the Bandra Terminus.

The accused porter has been booked for rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said, refusing to share more details of the alleged crime.

Minor found abandoned at station

In an unrelated incident, a 12-year-old girl was found abandoned at a railway station in state's Navi Mumbai township and a probe later indicated that she was raped, police said on Wednesday, January 29.

The Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case in this connection and search is on for the culprits and her family, police said.

The girl was found alone on a platform at Ghansoli railway station in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

The police personnel on patrolling duty enquired with her, but she could not tell her name or give any other information about herself or her family, senior police inspector Rajesh Shinde told PTI.

The girl was then taken for a medical test which indicated she had been raped, he said, adding the minor could not provide any information about the offence.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under sections 65(1) (rape), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of all).