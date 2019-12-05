Woman’s burnt body found in Samastipur

india

In the second such incident within 24 hours, Bihar police on Wednesday recovered a half-burnt body of an unidentified woman from a tobacco field under Samastipur’s Warisnagar police station area . Earlier on Tuesday, a half-burnt body of girl with bullet injuries was recovered from Buxar.

In both cases, the deceased are yet to be identified.

Police said the locals of Damdari Chaur noticed the woman’s half-burnt body. Her mouth was stuffed with a cloth and her face completely burnt. Soon after receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and started investigating.

Police suspect that the woman was murdered somewhere else and her body was burnt to destroy evidence.

“The clothes of the woman are also burnt, making identification difficult. It appears she was killed elsewhere and her body was dumped at the spot after being set afire,” Warisnagar’s station house officer Prasunjay Kumar told PTI-Bhasha. “We have sent the body to a hospital in Samastipur town for post-mortem, which would ascertain whether she was subjected to sexual assault.”

Prima-facie it appeared that the woman was married. Police have found blue bangles in her hands, legs painted with red colour and pieces of burnt clothes on the spot.

On December 1, Samastipur police recovered the body of an unidentified girl from a local pond located near National Highways (NH)-28 under Bangra police station area.

Concerned with the rising crime against women, former Bihar chief minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi alleged that the Nitish Kumar government was apathetic towards incidents of rape. The law and order system had totally collapsed in the state, she said. She alleged that the government was insensitive about cruelty taking place against women.

Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav said the crime rate in the state increased since the JDU-BJP government came into power. Instead of going on Jal-Jivan-Hariyali Yatra, chief minister Nitish Kumar should go on ‘Apradh Mitao Yatra, Berojgaari Mitao Yatra’.

“Women are scared in Bihar. Police are unable to do anything in the state. We are deeply saddened by the turn of events in Bihar. Crimes are increasing day by day,” he added.

(With agency inputs)