Woman selling illegal liquor attacked, stripped by villagers in Assam

A woman who reportedly sells illegal brew was attacked and stripped by villagers in Assam’s Karimganj district, police said on Friday.

The incident came to light after a video of the attack went viral on social media and police registered a case during the day. In the video, her attackers were seen to include women.

“The incident took place on September 10 in a very remote tribal area under Nagra outpost along the Assam-Mizoram border. We came to know of it only after the video was circulated and registered a case today,” Karimganj superintendent of police Gaurav Upadhyay told PTI.

The victim did not approach police but filed a case in the court of the Karimganj chief judicial magistrate on Thursday after seeing the video, he said.

After registering the case in the afternoon, a police party visited the village and initiated a probe into the incident.

The woman has not identified anyone as her attacker.

“The group of villagers, who attacked her, included women. She was also stripped... We have started investigation and will take action as per law,” Upadhyay said.

Police will also book under the IT Act those who made video recording of the incident and circulated it on social media, he said.

The woman, the SP said, reportedly used to sell illegal liquor and was involved in anti-social activities.

“The villagers had warned her. Even the police had warned her earlier... As to what led to the attack, we will be able to tell properly only after investigation,” he said.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 21:44 IST