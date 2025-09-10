Farrukhabad , A 33-year-old woman who left home telling her sons she was going to buy medicines was allegedly set on fire by a group of six men and died during treatment at a Saifai hospital, the third she had been taken to, police said on Wednesday. Woman set on fire by alleged stalker, dies of burn injuries in UP hospital

Nisha Singh's horror unfolded on September 6, a morning that may have begun like any other. She went from her home in Chaurai village on her scooter never to return.

The young mother, whose husband worked in Delhi, was found hours later with severe burn injuries at a private hospital. Doctors informed her father Balram Singh over the phone, following which she was rushed to another hospital and from there to yet another in Saifai, almost 100 km away.

And that's where she breathed her last. Before she died, she told her father that a Deepak Singh was putting pressure on her over the phone to talk to him. She also said Deepak, along with five associates, set her on fire near the garden behind a school.

Based on the father's complaint, police has registered a case against the accused.

According to police, Nisha drove herself to a private hospital nearby in Dariyapur and was then referred to the Ram Manohar Lohia district hospital, about 15 km away.

Balram Singh told the police that his daughter got married to Amit Chauhan in July 2013.

The couple has two sons, Rudra and Shaurya .

Nisha's family has also raised questions over the change in her clothes. They said she left home wearing a salwar suit but was found in the hospital dressed in half trousers and a round neck vest usually worn by men.

Police said they are probing how the change took place and who brought her to the hospital.

