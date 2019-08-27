Woman, three children among 16 killed in road accident in UP’s Shahjahanpur

india

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 15:08 IST

A woman and three children were among 16 killed in an accident involving three vehicles here on a national highway on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Jamka crossing of NH-24, when a speeding truck hit a tempo and another van and then overturned seriously injuring five other as well.

All 16 died on the spot when the van which fell into a roadside ditch after being hit by the truck, which later overturned on the van, SP (City) Dinesh Tripathi said.

The injured have been admitted to hospital, the SP said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials concerned to ensure proper care and treatment of the injured persons and appropriate compensation to those involved in the accident.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 15:08 IST