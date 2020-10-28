e-paper
27-year-old woman arrested for throwing acid on lover: Police

india Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 17:56 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
The man received serious burn injuries on his face and upper body and was admitted at a local hospital. Later, he was shifted to Govind Ballabh Pant ( GBP) hospital in Agartala due to his serious condition. (Representative photo)
A 27-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday, a week after she was charged with allegedly throwing acid on her lover, who refused to continue their relationship at Belcherra village, in Khowai district of Tripura, nearly 50 kilometres north from Agartala.

Police said that Beena Santhal and her 30-year-old lover Somen Santhal were in a live-in relationship for nine years in Pune since they left their homes in 2010. Beena and Somen were neighbours in Tripura, it added.

During their stay in Pune, Beena worked as domestic help and did other daily wage jobs to support Somen in his studies, said police. After completing studies in college, Somen started working in a private company. Somen came back to Tripura in 2019 and allegedly stopped communication with Beena. She tried to find him but her search was in vain,the police said.

Beena later spotted Somen at Khowai on October 19 and tried to talk to him, said police, adding that he refused to speak to her. Beena, out of anger, reportedly threw acid on him, said police.

Somen received serious burn injuries on his face and upper body and was admitted at a local hospital. Later, he was shifted to Govind Ballabh Pant ( GBP) hospital in Agartala due to his serious condition.

“We arrested the accused on Tuesday evening after the victim’s family members lodged a complaint at Khowai police station,” said Syed Uddin, the case investigating officer.

