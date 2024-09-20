‘Women drank liquor during Reclaim the Night protest': Bengal minister sparks row

West Bengal minister Swapan Debnath has sparked controversy by saying that parents should monitor their daughters during the ‘Reclaim the Night’ movement, citing an alleged incident of a protester consuming alcohol with men and raising concerns about gender norms and personal freedoms. Animal Resources Development Minister Swapan Debnath. (Twitter SwapanDebnath98)

Swapan Debnath remarked that while the Bengal government is responsible for any unfortunate incidents, the safety of women is a shared responsibility.

However, the ruling Trinamool Congress sought to distance itself from the minister's remarks.

Swapan Debnath appeared in a video addressing a crowd in Purba Bardhaman district on Wednesday, claiming that during a recent ‘Reclaim the Night’ movement in Purbasthali, a woman and two men were spotted drinking beer at a hotel.

Thousands of women participated in the third edition of the ‘Reclaim the Night’ campaign on September 8 at midnight, demanding justice for a doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital last month. The demonstration marked one month since the tragic incident.

“What if something untoward would have happened to the woman? Our men had kept vigil at that time. But if they were not around? My words for parents -- your daughter had gone to join a protest. That's fine. But later, she was seen consuming liquor. We informed you (parents) to take her home, we also asked the police to ensure she is safe,” PTI quoted the minister as saying.

Debnath claimed that he has requested hotel owners in his area not to sell liquor to women after midnight. Urging parents to be vigilant, he said, “Your daughter went for a protest demanding safety for other women. But monitor what she is doing outside after midnight.”

“Any untoward incident will make the state accountable. We are certainly responsible for the safety of women, but those out there also have a responsibility,” Debnath added.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video.

In view of the controversy, senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said that the party does not endorse such remarks. “We cannot dictate any individual's behavior, whether man or woman, regarding drinking or where they go. We are not into moral policing,” he said.

However, he acknowledged that the concern for women's safety in Debnath's comments should not be overlooked, though he questioned the manner in which those views were expressed.

With PTI inputs