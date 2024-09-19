RG Kar impasse: Tents, fans removed from protest site, junior doctors allege ‘external pressure’

Junior doctors protesting in front of Swasthya Bhawan, the West Bengal health department’s headquarters, reportedly alleged on Thursday that "external pressure" forced decorators to remove tents, pedestal fans, and bamboo sticks from their protest site, installed to provide some relief during their prolonged agitation. Kolkata: Junior doctors continue their 'dharna' against the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder incident, near Swasthya bhawan in Kolkata, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.(PTI)

The decorators, who had set up the amenities, were seen dismantling them late on Wednesday night, according to The Indian Express.

Protesters expressed suspicion that the move was intended to weaken their morale.

“It could be an effort to demoralise us,” a junior doctor was quoted as saying by Express. “but we would like to clearly say that for a protest, we don’t need all this. We can protest from anywhere and in any way possible.”

Also Read | TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to Kolkata junior doctors: ‘Should now consider calling of strike’

The protest was sparked by the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, as well as accusations of corruption and administrative misconduct in the state’s healthcare system.

The junior doctors have been demanding a safer work environment and action against senior officials they claim are responsible for fostering a corrupt system that has endangered healthcare workers.

Also Read | CBI points to lapse, says Sanjay Roy's clothes not seized for 2 days after crime

2nd round of talks fail

The second round of talks between the junior doctors and West Bengal government officials on Wednesday night ended in a deadlock after the state refused to issue written minutes of the discussion.

Dr Aniket Mahato, one of the leading voices of the protest, expressed disappointment with the government's refusal to provide a formal record of the meeting. “The talks went smoothly, but we are feeling let down by the government’s refusal to hand over signed and written minutes of the issues discussed. We will continue our agitation until written directives on our safety are issued.”

Also Read | Bengal Medical Council cancels registration of RG Kar's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

While an unsigned summary of the meeting, released by the government, acknowledged the need for reforms, the junior doctors said they would not end their ‘cease work’ movement until their demands were met in writing.

The deadlock followed an earlier round of talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who urged the doctors to return to work. Despite some concessions, including the removal of senior health officials and the transfer of the Kolkata police chief, the doctors remain firm in their demand for written assurances.