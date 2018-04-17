Won’t stake claim to Taj Mahal: Sunni Wakf Board tells Supreme Court

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Wakf Board on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it won’t stake claim to ownership of the Taj Mahal.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud said that once the Board pressed its right over the monument, then it has to adjudicate the issue.

“Once you have registered the monument as Wakf property, your statement that you will not be staking claim will not help,” said the Bench.

The court directed the next hearing of the matter on July 27.

In its earlier hearing on April 11, the apex court had asked the Wakf Board to produce an original title document bearing signatures of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to prove its claim.