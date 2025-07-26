'Won't accept any govt post': What Chief Justice BR Gavai plans to do after retirement

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai has said he won't accept any government post after retirement. He spoke of using his time for more personal pursuits, and highlighted his work towards making justice more accessible by having more lower courts. Chief Justice of India BR Gavai at a function in Amravati, Maharashtra.(PTI)

He was speaking at a function in Darapur, his native village in Maharashtra's Amravati district, on Friday. “I will get more time after retirement, so I will try to spend more time in Darapur, Amravati and Nagpur,” said the CJI, who is due to retire in November.

He said he was there not as the chief justice, but as a resident of the district.

He was in his native village for a memorial programme on the 10th death anniversary of his father RS Gavai, who served as governor of Kerala and Bihar.

'Need justice at doorstep'

He spoke pointedly of the need to deliver justice at people's doorstep.

As head of a judicial infrastructure committee of the top court, he had prepared a model for setting up new taluka- and district-level courts, he said, as per news agency PTI.

“It (work on his proposal) is happening, but red tape in courts and government is same,” he added.

A day before, on Thursday, during the hearing of a plea in the SC, he had said he has been trying to persuade the union government on the administrative side to expedite judicial appointments.

He lamented that an “extraordinary” woman lawyer recently withdrew her consent for elevation to the Delhi high court after waiting for nearly a year without any response from the Centre.