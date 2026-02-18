‘Won't come back with his sorry’: Sahil Dhaneshra's mother snubs accused minor's father over ‘apology’

Inna Makan, mother of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra who died in a road accident in Dwarka early this month, has refused to accept the apology of the accused minor driver's father. Inna Makan, mother of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra who died after an SUV driven allegedly by a minor collided with his motorcycle, mourns, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (PTI)

Dhaneshra died on February 4 when his motorcycle was hit by a speeding SUV car in west Delhi's Dwarka. The impact of the head-on collision was so massive that Dhaneshra died on spot and autopsy revealed that Dhaneshra had fractured his skull, multiple ribs and his elbow due to the impact from the Scorpio SUV.

'My world can't come back with his sorry' "The father of the accused is sorry for what? For finishing my life? Sorry after I spoke on the media? I say sorry for not accepting his sorry," she was quoted as saying by NDTV .

"If this happens to his child, will he accept a sorry? My world can't come back with his sorry. What should I do? I have no mornings, no evenings, no reason to go to work, no reason to wake up. Do you think my life will ever come back to normal?" Makan was quoted as saying.

Makan earlier alleged that the accident took place when the accused and his sister, who was sitting on the passenger seat, were recording a reel. She said her son’s death should act as a warning for all parents as she urged parents not to give vehicle keys to underage children who are not even eligible to apply for a driving licence.

“Let my son's sacrifice be a lesson to everyone. Secure your children's future. If people don't learn their lesson now, more mothers will keep losing their children. When many mothers lose their children at once, maybe people will understand then,” she told NDTV.

Accused minor's father apologises “This is my son's mistake, and I apologise for it. I will follow whatever the legal process entails,” the father of the accused said. He said that the vehicle that collided with Dhaneshra's motorcycle, being driven by his son, is used in his transport business. Responding to reports that the vehicle had around 13 challans and 9 of them only for overspeeding, the father of the accused said the challans on the vehicle were because of our drivers who drive it.

“This is a heartbreaking incident. He is very disturbed. There is deep grief in the entire family, for that family as well as for ourselves. We cooperated with the police. The police asked me for documents. We provided all the documents. No, I was unaware (that my daughter was making a reel), and it wasn't a reel, but a short video,” he said.

‘Too Stressed’, says accused minor's lawyer The legal counsel for the accused minor kicked up a row by appealing for sympathy for the teenager, citing "academic stress" and "trauma." Defence lawyer Lal Singh Thakur said that the accused is struggling to focus on his board exams and is receiving threatening calls following the fatal SUV collision, PTI reported. Thakur argued that the minor's decision not to flee the scene reflects commendable behaviour despite the gravity of the incident.

“The incident that happened on February 3rd is very unfortunate and painful. I am also a parent. The entire family has been severely stressed and traumatised by this until today. Especially that child, who has to take his board exams today, he isn't able to do so properly. And he is a child with a studious background, a gold medalist. But unfortunately, an accident has had a huge impact on his life,” Thakur was quoted as saying.