Work on main structure of Ram temple to begin from June 1: Trust

Construction of the main structure of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will start from June 1 because it is an auspicious date according to the Hindu religious calendar, the temple construction committee has said.

Stone quarried in Rajasthan and Karnataka will be used to build the main structure as also the sanctum sanctorum, where the deity will be placed. The work on the plinth is expected to be completed by August, according to Anil Mishra, member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which has been established by the government to build and maintain the temple.

“Laying of stones for the main structure of the Ram Mandir will start from June,” Mishra said.

Carved stones for the temple will be brought from the three workshops the trust operates in Rajasthan, besides one in Ayodhya.

The trust has also decided to hasten work on the plinth, which is part of the temple’s foundation. Five of the seven layers of plinth has already been laid. A plinth, the lowest part of a building, works as a base for any structure.

Larsen and Toubro is carrying out the construction of the temple, assisted by Tata Consulting Engineers, which is project management consultant.

The trust has set itself a deadline to enthrone Ram lalla (infant Ram) in the sanctum sanctorum by December 2023 to allow devotees to worship the deity.

Several other projects are being executed in Ayodhya that are likely to be completed along with the temple.