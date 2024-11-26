Working to cancel bail granted to Darshan, says Parameshwara

Home minister G Parameshwara on Monday said that steps are being taken to cancel actor Darshan’s bail following the emergence of key photographic evidence linking him to the crime scene of the Renukaswamy murder case. Darshan, who had been in custody since June 11, was granted a six-week interim bail on October 30 for medical reasons. (ANI)

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said that police have recovered photos showing Darshan at the location where the crime occurred. These photos, reportedly clicked by an individual accompanying the actor, have been sent to the forensic science laboratory in Hyderabad for analysis.

“The crucial photo evidence will be submitted to the court, and we will request the cancellation of his bail,” he said, adding that the investigation is ongoing to ensure appropriate action is taken.

Darshan, who had been in custody since June 11, was granted a six-week interim bail on October 30 for medical reasons, citing severe spine pain and the need for urgent surgery. However, Parameshwara questioned the legitimacy of the medical grounds for bail and said: “The actor’s lawyer argued that if the surgery wasn’t performed immediately, Darshan’s spine could break. Yet, no surgery has been carried out to date, and none appears necessary.”

Bengaluru police filed a detailed supplementary charge sheet of 1,300 pages on Saturday in the high-profile case. The charge sheet, prepared under the supervision of ACP Chandan Kumar, was submitted to the 57th CCH Court. It was based on the initial September filing, which ran over 3,991 pages and included eight forensic reports from laboratories in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, along with DNA analyses.

The alleged new evidence includes eight photographs retrieved from a witness’s mobile phone, showing Darshan and his associates at the crime scene. According to investigators, the images were deleted but later recovered.

“A security guard at the shed clicked the photos on his phone. Moments before leaving the shed, three men—Jagadish, Ravishankar, and Raghavendra—stood with Darshan and requested the guard to take their pictures. Afterward, they all left the location,” a senior police officer stated, quoting from the charge sheet.

The recovered images reportedly include four with accused Janadish, two with Anukumar, and two with Ravi, all allegedly posing alongside Darshan. Police believe this photographic evidence strengthens the case and demonstrates the actor’s involvement in the crime.

The authorities are now pushing for the cancellation of Darshan’s bail, emphasising the gravity of the charges against him. The chargesheet also includes over 650 pages of call detail records (CDRs) of all accused individuals.

City police have arrested 17 suspects in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, charging them with abduction, murder, criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, and other offenses.

The eight retrieved photographs are expected to play a pivotal role in the prosecution’s case. “These photos, coupled with other forensic evidence, will be critical in proving the involvement of the accused,” a senior officer explained.

According to police, the victim was detained, tortured in a shed in Pattanagere, and later found dead in a Sumanahalli drain. On September 4, investigators submitted a comprehensive 3,991-page charge sheet detailing the alleged abuse, which reportedly included electric shocks leading to shock and haemorrhage. Authorities noted that Renukaswamy had used a fake Instagram profile, “Gowtham,” to contact Pavithra Gowda, reportedly leading to the incident.

The prosecution claimed that Darshan and several associates retaliated after Renukaswamy sent offensive messages to Gowda, who is said to be in a long-term relationship with Darshan.

Compounding the controversy, Darshan was shifted to Ballari prison after images surfaced showing him receiving preferential treatment at Bengaluru Central Prison.

The HC decision to grant Darshan bail came with conditions, including the requirement to submit treatment details within seven days. However, police sources indicate that Darshan has yet to undergo the recommended surgery for his back issues, which may become a focal point in the Supreme Court appeal.

Darshan’s legal team had not responded to queries on the impending appeal.